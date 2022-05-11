SEA Games 31: Flag-raising ceremony held

Speaking at the flag-raising ceremony, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong extended warm welcome to the participating delegations.



He said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the delay of many sports events in the region and the world, including SEA Games 31. With the Vietnamese Government's resolve, the Vietnamese people's encouragement, and enthusiastic support of 11 countries in the Southeast Asian region, the organising committee has gained more confidence and determination to hold a successful and safe SEA Games.

The ceremonial troupe carries the flags of sports delegations to the area for the flag-raising ceremony. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP





The Malaysian athletes show their determination at the flag-raising ceremony of SEA Games 31. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP





Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong speaks at the flag-raising ceremony. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

The flag-raising ceremony is held solemnly. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Panoramic view of the flag-raising ceremony. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP