SEA Games 31: Flag-raising ceremony held





Speaking at the flag-raising ceremony, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong extended warm welcome to the participating delegations.



He said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the delay of many sports events in the region and the world, including SEA Games 31. With the Vietnamese Government's resolve, the Vietnamese people's encouragement, and enthusiastic support of 11 countries in the Southeast Asian region, the organising committee has gained more confidence and determination to hold a successful and safe SEA Games.



Being held in Hanoi and 11 cities and provinces, the Games serves as a sports arena for the most outstanding athletes in the region, he said, noting that the Organising Committee hopes that 8,000 officials, coaches and athletes from 11 Southeast Asian countries, along with sports officials from across the world, will also have wonderful experience about Vietnam.



According to the Committee, each of the 11 participating countries sent 31 members to the ceremony that also saw the participation of representatives from foreign embassies.



The flag-hoisting ceremony was intended to give encouragement to athletes, while promoting culture and people of Vietnam.



The 31st SEA Games, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, features 40 sports with 523 events. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



It is scheduled to last until May 23./.