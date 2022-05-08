Making news
SEA Games 31: First medal for Vietnam comes
After the five dives in Hanoi, Mai scored a total of 224 points after Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Kimberly Bong, both of Malaysia, who scored 290.45 and 230 points, respectively.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants./.