SEA Games 31: dancesport ‘mine gold’ for Vietnam
Dancesport events are taking place on two days, May 15 and 16 at Long Bien competition hall in Hanoi, with the participation of athletes from six countries - the Philippines, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam.
The pair Nguyen Trung Kien – Pham Hong Anh of Vietnam walked away with gold in Samba and Rumba, and silver in Cha cha cha.
Meanwhile, gold medals in Paso Doble, Jive, and Latin Five Dance went to the pair of Nguyen Doan Minh Truong and Dang Thu Huong also of Vietnam.
At the end of the first day of the dancesport competition, the Philippines team had one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals. The Thai team brought home two silver medals and four bronze medals.
On May 16, athletes will compete in five categories: Waltz, Viennese waltz, Slow Foxtrot, Tango, and Quickstep./.