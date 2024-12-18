Scotland’s Big Day take stage in Da Lat

The Big Day band brings to the audience of Da Lat city a series of songs that made their name in the night of December 17. (Photo: VNA)



Scotland’s indie rock band The Big Day delivered a captivating performance on the evening of December 17 at the outdoor stage in front of Hoa Binh Theatre, located in Da Lat city, the capital of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

The concert drew thousands of attendees, including both locals and tourists.

Co-organised by the Da Lat city People’s Committee and the British Council in Vietnam, the event offered free admission to the public.

In her remarks at the event, Tran Thi Vu Loan, Vice Chairwoman of the municipalPeople’s Committee, highlighted that the performance aimed to diversify cultural and artistic activities for residents and visitors during the ongoing Da Lat Flower Festival. It served to strengthen ties between the United Kingdom and Da lat, while enhancing the city’s reputation as a UNESCO Creative Music City, she said.

The concert is part of efforts to support the development of cities in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network for the 2023–2025 period. Đà Lạt officially joined the network in November 2023.

Additionally, the event is part of Scotland’s Momentum International Delegate scheme, which promotes cultural exchange and global collaboration.

Besides Da Lat, The Big Day is set to perform in several major cities and creative hubs across Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang.

Debut in 2021, The Big Day has gained recognition for their vibrant pop sound and signature colorful suits, captivating audiences worldwide./.