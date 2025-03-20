Making news
Scientists in UK lauds Vietnam’s resolution on science, technology
Resolution 57-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in the development of science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, has attracted significant attention from scientists in the UK.
At the Workshop on Quantum and Digital Twin Technologies for 5G/6G recently held at Middlesex University in London, Vietnamese and British scientists shared their positive evaluations of the country’s science and technology development strategy with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in London.
Evaluating the significance of Resolution 57 in the current development phase, the scientists agreed that investing in science and technology is the right direction to create momentum for the country’s breakthrough development.
Dr. To Duc, Principal System Architect at Rakuten Symphony UK, stated that this resolution reflects the Party and State's vision for the development of science and digital transformation, and is a strategic document that plays a crucial role in the country's development over the coming decades.
It also represents a breakthrough, with a commitment to attract and effectively utilise all investment resources for the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, especially through setting specific goals and actions for technology development and digital transformation, he added.
Professor Balbir Barn, Academic Dean for the Faculty of Science and Technology at Middlesex University, emphasised that Vietnam is clearly in a very good position to lead in technology development and scientific advancement. According to the professor, through his visits to Vietnam, he observed that Vietnam is a nation full of innovation and has a vibrant research culture. This is the necessary motivation for a society of innovation.
Regarding the areas that the country could prioritise for development, the scientists stressed the importance of identifying a few key strengths and concentrating resources on them, rather than spreading investments too thin. They also highlighted the need to ensure the commercialisation of scientific research.
Dr. Vo Cong Duan, Chief Technology Officer at Quantum Science Ltd., recommended that with limited resources, Vietnam should focus on key areas where it has strengths, such as agriculture, genetically modified technology, agricultural technologies, and biomedical technology.
Experts also shared lessons from the UK and internationally on the development of science and technology that Vietnam could consider applying, emphasising the importance of collaboration between the government, universities, and businesses./.