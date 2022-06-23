Making news
Scientists honoured with L’Oréal-UNESCO International Rising Talent Award
With her research in developing new materials to the production of green hydrogen, Dr. Van has become one of the 15 young women scientists representing the five continents in the world to receive the award.
Since 2000, the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science programme has highlighted the achievements of younger women who are in the early stages of their scientific careers. Each year, the International rising talents programme selects the 15 most promising women scientists among the more than 250 national and regional young talents of the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science programme.
The 15 International Rising Talents, selected by an international Selection committee, receive an additional endowment of 15,000 EUR (15,840 USD). In addition to this financial support and international recognition, these young women also benefit from a leadership training that is complementary to their academic background and essential to fight discrimination. This programme is exclusively dedicated to the national and regional Young Talents.
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency after receiving the award, Dr. Van expressed her hope that more Vietnamese women will pursue a career in science, thus making more contributions to community as well as the development of science in Vietnam and the world.
Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, Head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to UNESCO, said since 2015, three Vietnamese scientists have been honoured with the L’Oréal-UNESCO International Rising Talent.
Over the past 24 years, the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science programme has honoured 122 women scientists and supported more than 3,800 others from 110 countries to make outstanding achievements and contribute to making the world better./.