Science, technology key to building modern, effective parliament: NA Chairman

Officials at the conference on digital NA and AI application in the NA’s digital transformation held by the NA Office on March 19 (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man has described science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as crucial elements to build a modern, democratic, transparent, professional, scientific and effective legislature.



Speaking at a conference on digital NA and AI application in the NA’s digital transformation held by the NA Office on March 19, the top legislator highlighted the event's significance, demonstrating the NA's determination to advance the application of state-of-the-art technologies to enhance its operational effectiveness and meet the country's development requirements in the new era – the era of the nation’s rise.



He underscored that the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthrough development in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation set ambitious goals for the country to rank among the top three countries in Southeast Asia and the top 50 countries globally in terms of digital competitiveness and e-government development by 2030. Vietnam aims to be placed among the world’s top 30 countries in innovation and digital transformation by 2045, with the digital economy projected to account for over 30% of the GDP by 2030 and rise to 50% in the next five years.



Against the backdrop, he urged permanent members of the Council for Ethnic Affairs, committees, and the Office of the NA to focus on key priorities, stressing that AI will become a powerful assistant for the parliament to make more accurate decisions, meet practical requirements in a timely manner, enhance oversight effectiveness, and better connect with voters and people.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

The NA Chairman laid stress on the need for rapid and effective implementation of resolutions and projects related to the NA, provide digital skill training for delegates and staff, develop modern digital infrastructure, and invest in AI application platforms to support the legislature's operations.



Besides, he said it is necessary to learn experiences from as well as promote research cooperation and technology transfer with countries in AI and modern digital technologies for parliamentary activities so as to develop solutions tailored to the Vietnamese NA’s practical conditions.



At the NA’s 9th session in May, the NA will look into the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation and consider the Law on Digital Technology Industry to remove bottlenecks, paving the way for national development in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.



With the determination of the entire political system and the people, Vietnam has the potential to achieve successes in this field, for the sustainable development of families and society, and for the longevity of the nation, he said, expressing his confidence that Vietnam will achieve significant progress in building a digital parliament, making positive contributions to the country's rapid and sustainable development.



Participants held that to accelerate the NA's digital transformation process, multiple harmonious solutions are needed, including raising public awareness, updating knowledge to improve the legal framework, building digital infrastructure, developing AI platforms to support NA activities, and enhancing digital human resources./.