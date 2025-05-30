School celebrates Vietnam-Mexico ties

Ambassador Nguyen Van Hai visits a booth showcasing the Mexican culture at the event. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico)

The “Escuela Primaria Republica Socialista de Vietnam” (Socialist Republic of Vietnam High School), 40 km southeast of downtown Mexico City, held an event on May 29 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Mexico.

Present at the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Van Hai expressed his delight when visiting the school – the only educational institution in Latin America bearing the name of Vietnam’s official title.

He described the school as a vivid symbol of the special friendship between the two countries' governments and peoples.

Ambassador Nguyen Van Hai speaks at the event. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico)

The school’s principal Marisol Nolasco Najera affirmed that since the school was founded in 1975, stories about Vietnam have always brought valuable lessons to its teachers and students.

The event featured art performances and activities highlighting President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam.

On this occasion, Hai presented gifts to the school's teachers and students./.