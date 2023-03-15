Scholarships given to disadvantaged oversea-Vietnamese students in Laos

A delegation from Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and Club “For Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagos” and the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos on March 14 organised a ceremony to give 100 scholarships worth a total of 5,000 USD to disadvantaged oversea-Vietnamese students with outstanding study performance.

Speaking at the ceremony, the president of the scholarship fund and former Vice State President Truong My Hoa said that the scholarships are intended to encourage students to study well. It is hoped the programme will build good citizens in the future who are helpful to their families and society and will continue preserving and promoting the friendship relationship and great solidarity between Laos and Vietnam.

Hoa also expressed her hope that the Vietnamese community in Vientiane in particular and in Laos in general always unite and support each other, and join hands to build the host country as well as always towards the motherland.

The Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund - named after a young ethnic boy who acted as a liaison officer for the revolutionary army during the French resistance war and was killed on duty - was set up in 1999 by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union to help poor ethnic students in their studies.

In 2014, the Fund established its “For Beloved Hoang Sa and Truong Sa” Club to offer assistance to naval soldiers and fishermen who are safeguarding the country’s sovereignty over its sea and islands./.