SAWACO's Commitment to Community Sustainability

State-owned Saigon Water Corporation (SAWACO) always emphasizes the improvement of its smart water supply system, technological modernization, with the goal of sustainable development for the community of clean water consumers.



In 2010, SAWACO achieved a crucial milestone in its formation and development. It transitioned from the Saigon Water Corporation, which operated under the parent-subsidiary model, to becoming a sole-member limited liability company while still functioning within the parent-subsidiary framework.



Currently, SAWACO has 10 subsidiaries (one enterprise wholly owned by the parent company, and nine subsidiaries with over 50% controlling shares), eight member companies (parent company with capital contributions, non-public shares), and six affiliated units. The objective is to become a leading company in the water industry in the region and Asia.



With a vision of sustainable development for the community, SAWACO is dedicated to its primary mission of providing clean, safe, and continuous water supply to Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding areas. This is achieved by offering standardized products and comprehensive services, emphasizing the application of technology, innovation, and technological creativity in operational processes.



Office scene at Tan Hoa Water Supply Joint Stock Company.

Customer care staff looking up digitized records, responding to customers about ownership transfer procedures.

One of SAWACO's current top priorities is to intensify the application of technology in the clean water supply process, as well as automation and digital transformation in customer care. Various quality management software applications have been implemented, such as the Geographic Information System for Water Supply Network (SAWAGIS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Network Operations Center (NOC), continuous online water quality monitoring system, and the development of the SAWACO customer care mobile application.



Several member companies of SAWACO have pioneered the implementation of innovative solutions. Companies like Trung An Water Supply Joint Stock Company, Phu Hoa Tan, Ben Thanh, and Tan Hoa have implemented multi-channel customer care services, electronic water supply service contracts for new water meter installations, and the integration of QR codes on receipt forms for customer convenience in tracking processing progress.



In addition, these units focus on digitizing customer records, including new water meter installations and project-related documents, by digitizing files into the company's GIS data storage. This allows field searches for customer meter locations and historical meter records.



A comprehensive Customer Relationship Management (CRM) program has been deployed to exploit Big Data, monitoring customer water usage information, managing water supply operations safely and efficiently, improving water supply service quality, controlling water losses, and achieving the mission of increasing profits, reducing costs, minimizing administrative procedures, reducing water losses, and enhancing the most convenient and prompt customer service according to customer needs.



Customers using smartphones to scan QR codes or click links when transferring receipt forms via Zalo.



Customer receipt transferred via Zalo.



In its development direction, SAWACO has set multiple goals, intensifying the application of scientific and technological advancements, information technology, digital transformation, and implementing significant projects and platforms to move towards smart water supply in the digital age. The ultimate aim is to become a leading company in the water industry in the region and Asia./.