Sapa - “Switzerland of Vietnam" captivates RoK travelers

At the peak of Mount Fansipan - the Roof of Indochina. (Photo: VNA)

Bookings from Korean tourists for all-inclusive tours to Sapa in Vietnam's Lao Cai province in the first half of 2025 surged by 333% compared to the same period in 2024, according to Hana Tour – the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s largest travel agency.



Notably, in January 2025 alone, the number of Korean tourists booking tours to this highland destination skyrocketed by 1,138%, marking a record-breaking growth rate.



Sapa quickly becomes a "new tourism phenomenon" in the RoK market thanks to its majestic mountain landscapes, year-round cool climate, and distinctive local culture. (Photo: VNA)

According to an analysis by Hana Tour, Sapa has quickly become a "new tourism phenomenon" in the RoK market thanks to its majestic mountain landscapes, year-round cool climate, and distinctive local culture. The destination has gained strong exposure through digital entertainment platforms, video content, and social media, boosting its appeal among younger travellers.



A representative of the agency noted that Sapa is emerging as an ideal alternative destination for RoK travelers who have previously visited Vietnam. In the third quarter of 2025, hotel bookings in the area increased more than fourfold compared to the same period last year.



Anticipating this trend, Hana Tour has launched a signature package called the “Fansipan WOW PASS,” offering visitors a chance to explore Mount Fansipan - the Roof of Indochina - via a modern cable car and monorail system. The five-day Hanoi–Sapa tour is also designed as an experience, combining visits to renowned attractions such as Cat Cat village, Muong Hoa valley, and the signature terraced rice fields of the northwest highlands in Vietnam.



Located at an altitude of over 1,500 metres above sea level, Sapa is dubbed the “Switzerland of Vietnam” for its temperate climate, breathtaking scenery, and European-inspired architecture. At the same time, the harmony between its natural beauty and the rich cultural identity of local ethnic minorities is creating a unique appeal for international holidaymakers, particularly those from Northeast Asia./.