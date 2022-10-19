Sailing Ship 286-Le Quy Don completes military diplomatic mission

Sailing Ship 286-Le Quy Don of the Vietnam Naval Academy docked at Nha Trang port in the central province of Khanh Hoa on October 18, successfully completing its military diplomatic mission in connection with long-distance seafaring training trip for final-year naval students.



Commanded by Colonel Huynh Vinh Tuyen, deputy director of the academy, the ship paid a courtesy visit to the Malaysian Royal Navy from October 4-5.



The trip’s success has contributed to further strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the Vietnamese and Malaysian navies, and marked a new development in terms of training of the Vietnam People’s Navy.



According to Tuyen, the trip affirms the efforts of the academy in renewing its training, as well as its performance of military diplomatic missions.



The highlight of the trip were exchange activities with the Malaysian Navy, which have contributed to enhancing mutual understanding and trust and promoting practical cooperation between the two navies, especially in the field of training, he said./.