Saigon Marina IFC – The light of Ho Chi Minh City’s new icon

Saigon Marina IFC, an emerging landmark, reflects Ho Chi Minh City’s pioneering spirit.

During Lunar New Year’s Eve celebrations, the skyline of Vietnam’s southern metropolis Ho Chi Minh City lit up in spectacular fashion as a dazzling fireworks display was launched from the top of Saigon Marina IFC.



Saigon Marina IFC, an emerging landmark, reflects Ho Chi Minh City’s pioneering spirit. Designed to become an International Financial Centre, this new architectural icon along the Saigon River is envisioned not only as a premium commercial complex, but as a central platform supporting financial institutions, international investors and cross-border capital flows in the years ahead.



Reflecting over the Saigon River, the firework show marked the arrival of the New Year and was broadcast live nationwide on Vietnam’s national broadcaster, VTV1, capturing the celebratory spirit of the city for audiences across the country.



The moment was more than a celebration of light. It marked an emotional milestone, as a new symbol of the city rose and shone across the Saigon skyline.



Set in the historic Ba Son district—once the industrial and maritime heartbeat of the city for more than two centuries—Saigon Marina IFC now stands as a convergence point of finance, technology, and modern lifestyle. On this luminous night, the tower glowed like a beating heart, radiating a new rhythm for a dynamic and forward-looking metropolis.



Surrounding the tower was a contemporary light-art space where architectural design, advanced lighting technology, and the reflective waters of the Saigon River blended into a vibrant visual spectacle. At the centre of this scene stood the Golden Horse installation, a symbol of prosperity, momentum, and new beginnings.



Fireworks bursting from the tower’s crown reflected across the river and spread across the night sky, creating not only a visual celebration but also a powerful message—of confidence, aspiration, and a future in the making.



The event carried the message: “Saigon Marina IFC – where the lights of the past, present, and future shine together.”



Around the world, fireworks launched from iconic towers have become defining moments for global cities—from the dazzling New Year celebrations at Taipei 101 to the world-famous light shows at Burj Khalifa in Dubai. These spectacles are not merely festive displays; they are declarations of ambition, confidence, and global stature.



On this night, Saigon Marina IFC delivered a similar moment for Ho Chi Minh City—a young, vibrant metropolis that is rapidly transforming itself to stand among the world’s leading financial hubs.

The fireworks have faded, but their light remains—across the skyline, along the river, and in the pride of the city.



A new icon has been illuminated.



And a new heartbeat of Saigon has begun./.