SABECO triumphs at 2024 World Beer Awards
Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO) and all four of the beers it entered have received awards for their taste and quality, as voted by the experts at the 2024 World Beer Awards.
SABECO has announced that it has been recognised at the 2024 World Beer Awards. Each of the four lagers that it had entered the competition were awarded prizes.
While Bia Saigon Export Premium and Bia Saigon Special took silver, Bia Lac Viet and Bia Saigon Export were honoured with gold medals and acknowledged as the best of their varieties in Vietnam. Additionally, Bia Lac Viet was also granted the title of 'World’s Best Lager Light', recognising it as the best beer in the world with an ABV range from 2.6 to 4.5%.
This esteemed recognition celebrates SABECO’s commitment to excellence, innovation and quality in brewing.
The World Beer Awards, renowned for honouring exceptional beers from around the globe, received thousands of entries this year. SABECO’s Bia Lac Viet stood out among a highly competitive field, impressing judges with its balanced flavour, crispness and refreshing character.
“We are honoured to receive this distinguished award,” said Lam Du Anh, Technical Director of SABECO. “This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class beers to our consumers.”
All of SABECO’s beers garnered acclaim for exceptional craftsmanship. Brewed with a meticulous selection of ingredients and brewing techniques, SABECO’s beers offers a delightful balance of subtle hop bitterness and malty sweetness, making them ideal for beer enthusiasts seeking a lighter yet flavourful experience.
The World Beer Awards’ judging panel, composed of esteemed beer experts and industry professionals, awarded prizes to SABECO’s beers for their superior quality and consistency. The awards not only highlights SABECO’s prowess in brewing but also underscores Vietnam's growing influence on the global beer stage.
“Winning this award is not just a milestone for SABECO but a proud moment for the entire Vietnamese brewing industry,” said Lester Tan, General Director of SABECO. “We are excited to continue our journey of innovation and excellence and we look forward to sharing more exceptional beers with the Vietnamese market and indeed, the world. We remain dedicated to producing high-quality beers that celebrate the rich heritage and vibrant culture of Vietnam, while setting new standards on the global stage. The company’s ongoing investments in research and development, coupled with a deep passion for brewing, ensures that we remain at the forefront of the industry.”
Pete Brown, global chair of judges, said: "There are a lot of these competitions around the world, this is my personal favourite one – it’s a great competition to judge and it obviously wouldn’t be so without such superb beers."
Anita Ujszaszi, awards director for the World Beer Awards, added: "It’s impossible to imagine how much hard work every brewer has put into their final product, but the kind words and detailed feedback from the judges speaks volumes."
Saigon Beer has firmly maintained its position as one of the top two most preferred beverage brands in rural Vietnam, achieving remarkable growth.
According to Kantar's Vietnam's Brand Footprint 2024 report, Saigon Beer brand continues to make a strong impression by retaining its position as the top two most chosen beverage brand in Rural Vietnam, in 2023, achieving remarkable growth of 10.5% in purchase occasions and 8.1% in household penetration.
Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 lockdowns and inflation, Saigon Beer has impressively climbed nine ranks to enter the top 10 most purchased beverage brands across four urban cities, achieving a remarkable growth of 57.5% in purchase occasions and 30.4% in household purchase penetration.
To achieve such remarkable achievements, Saigon Beer, with its position as a traditional brand trusted and loved by consumers, has continuously strived to improve its products, innovate its image, and enhance the customer experience. In 2023, the main product line, Saigon Lager, continued to attract a large number of buyers. At the same time, to strengthen its brand image, Saigon Beer has become the main sponsor of football seasons, bringing many attractive and valuable spiritual gifts to the community.
New but meaningful marketing campaigns such as: '63 is 1' - a successful campaign that helped honour Vietnamese culture and architecture and ended with the programme 'Together for Tet' - has once again rekindled national pride in every Vietnamese person.
For nearly 150 years of establishment and development, SABECO has affirmed its position as a 'National' beer brand in the hearts of Vietnamese people. With relentless efforts, continuous improvement and listening to consumers, Saigon Beer has been listed in the top five most purchased beverage brands in rural areas for seven consecutive years./.