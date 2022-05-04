Making news
Sa Pa welcomes 98,000 visitors during national holiday
The figure represents a surge of 755 percent over the same period in 2020 and 225 percent over 2021, it reported, adding that revenue from tourism during the four-day holiday (from April 30 to May 3) reached 295 billion VND (12.84 million USD).
During the holiday, Sa Pa run nine cultural-tourism events, including a street carnival to lure visitors.
Head of the division Hoang Thi Vuong said that local accommodation facilities were booked by 60-98 percent with the busiest days being on April 30 and May 1.
Although receiving a large number of about 10,000 vehicles, Sa Pa managed to ensure smooth traffic flow and arrange parking areas, she said.
Home to Mount Fansipan, the highest peak in Indochina, with cool weather throughout the year, Sa Pa has long been a popular destination for domestic and foreign tourists. The inauguration of Hanoi - Lao Cai Expressway and the operation of Sun World Fansipan Legend have made Sa Pa tourism boom in recent years./.