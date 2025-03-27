Sa Pa Passport: The latest travel sensation inspiring wanderlust

Following the phenomenal success of the "Ha Giang Passport," the Lao Cai Tourism Association has teamed up with a dynamic group of young travel bloggers to unveil the exciting new "Sa Pa Passport." This innovative travel keepsake has rapidly captured the hearts of adventurers and emerged as a must-have item for wanderers seeking memorable experiences.



Unlocking Sa Pa's hidden treasures with the 'Passport'



For just 35,000 VND (1.37 USD), visitors can get their hands on a commemorative "Sa Pa Passport", their gateway to a thrilling check-in journey across 12 iconic landmarks. These include the Stone Church, Sun Plaza, Fansipan Peak, Cat Cat Village, Ham Rong Mountain, O Quy Ho Heaven’s Gate, Muong Hoa Valley, and the culturally rich villages of Ta Van, Hau Chu Ngai, Ta Phin, and more.

Sa Pa Passport (Photo: Sun Group)

At each stop, travelers are provided with complimentary stamps and ink to mark their passport, symbolising each step of their exploration journey.

Intricately designed passport details (Photo: Sun Group)

This creative blend of adventure and keepsake offers travelers an incentive to explore more extensively while adding sentimental value to their trip.



"Collecting each stamp feels like unlocking a new chapter in your adventure," said travel blogger Ho Tan Tai (Win Di), who initiated the project.



"Instead of just snapping photos and moving on, you’re creating a personal log of memorable moments and footprints."

Travel blogger Win Di and the Sa Pa Passport – The Town in the Mist (Photo: Sun Group)

The young content creator revealed that this idea stemmed from his travels around the world. In many countries, travel passports not only document the journey but also serve as a meaningful bridge connecting tourists with destinations. From his first visit to Sa Pa, he recognised the region's potential. Sa Pa tourism isn’t just about sightseeing, it's about connecting with local culture and fostering a deeper love for this beautiful land.



More than just a check-in trend, the "Sa Pa Passport" also plays a role in promoting and supporting sustainable tourism. Thanks to the close collaboration between the Lao Cai Tourism Association and content creators, this product has started receiving positive feedback from both domestic and international visitors.

The passport's content is meticulously designed and presented in both English and Vietnamese. (Photo: Sun Group)

The "Sa Pa Passport: The Town in the Mist" is available for direct purchase at trusted hotels such as Amazing Sapa Hotel, Chau Long Hotel, and Delasol Hotel, locations endorsed by the Lao Cai Tourism Association to ensure fair pricing and maintain authenticity.

Photo: Sun Group

In the future, exciting incentives and exclusive rewards are expected for visitors who complete their Sa Pa Passport, promising even greater adventures for those who return to this mesmerising town.



The magic of Sa Pa



As early summer rolls in, Sa Pa’s weather turns perfectly mild, warm yet refreshingly cool, while dreamy clouds drift across the landscape, creating a serene and breathtaking view. This is the ideal time for cloud-hunting adventures at O Quy Ho Heaven’s Gate, Fansipan Peak, or Ham Rong Mountain, where visitors can immerse themselves in a magical sea of clouds.

Photo: Sun Group

Spring also brings Sa Pa’s most stunning floral displays. Fansipan’s summit bursts into vibrant hues as rhododendrons blanket the mountaintop. Meanwhile, hillsides adorned with thousands of cherry blossom trees create a fairytale-like setting. In April, visitors can also join the grand Rose Festival in Vietnam’s largest rose valley, covering an impressive 50,000 sqm.



For those seeking cultural enrichment, Sa Pa offers delightful Northwest specialties, engaging folk games like nem con (a traditional ball-tossing game), bamboo pole dancing, and stilt walking. Visitors can also enjoy captivating cultural performances and lively highland market experiences.



The legendary "Roof of Indochina," Fansipan Peak, has long been a bucket-list destination for travelers. Now, visitors can mark their accomplishment with a special stamp in their "Sa Pa Passport." At the Fansipan cable car station’s customer service countre, travelers can proudly stamp their passports as a keepsake of their journey.



At Fansipan’s summit, visitors can scan an NFC tag to receive an official certificate of their achievement, along with a surprise gift to celebrate their triumph.



For those yearning for unforgettable experiences, the "town in the mist” awaits with open arms. With the "Sa Pa Passport" in hand, every journey becomes a meaningful narrative, a tale of exploration, adventure, and cherished memories./.