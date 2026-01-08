Sa Pa listed fastest-growing destination in Asia: Agoda

The digital travel platform Agoda on January 6 reported that Sa Pa was the fastest-growing destination in Asia in 2025, reflecting the rising level of interest among international visitors in Vietnam’s culturally rich highland town.

According to the platform, Sapa, known for its breathtaking landscapes, rich ethnic culture and vibrant highland markets, continued to attract travellers seeking authentic and immersive experiences beyond major urban centres.



Based on Agoda’s comparison of accommodation bookings between January-November last year and the same period in 2024, Sapa climbed 15 places in the rankings of Asia’s top 100 destinations, making it the fastest-growing destination in the region.

Agoda noted that Sapa is particularly appealing early in the year, with crisp highland weather and seasonal blooms set against dramatic mountain scenery. In addition to natural landscapes, the platform said visitors can enjoy a range of signature experiences, from Ta Van village, with its tranquil, misty valleys, to the lively Bac Ha market, where ethnic communities gather to trade and socialise. Travellers can also take the Muong Hoa train, a two-kilometer journey through Muong Hoa valley offering panoramic views of the region.



The digital travel platform also suggested that February to May is another favourable period to visit, when spring flowers are in bloom, making Sapa an attractive option for New Year and Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.



Rounding out the top five destinations in Asia showing the strongest growth in international travel interest were Okayama (Japan), Bandung (Indonesia), Matsuyama (Japan), and Takamatsu (Japan)./.