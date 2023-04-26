Sa Pa expects to welcome 200,000 visitors during big holidays

With subtropical climate and picturesque natural scenery, the mountainous resort town of Sa Pa in Lao Cai province is expected to welcome up to 200,000 visitors during the upcoming holidays including the Hung King’s Commemoration Day, the National Reunification Day (April 30) and International May Day (May 1).



The town received 98,000 visitors in the same period in 2022.

Head of Culture and Information Department of Sa Pa town Hoang Thi Vuong said that the accommodation booking rate in the town’s centre during the holidays has reached 98%, and 80% in community tourism areas such as Ta Van, Ta Phin and Muong Hoa.

To ensure the best possible services for tourists, the People's Committee of Sa Pa town has directed agencies, units, communes and wards to strengthen the management of tourism activities including traffic order, food safety, pricing and environmental sanitation, among others.



Many events have been planned in the town and surrounding areas, including a rose festival, a Dao ethnic cultural festival and Mong cultural days.

Along with Sa Pa town, other areas in the province such as Bac Ha, Bao Yen are also promising destinations awaiting holidaymakers come to explore during the upcoming holidays with various traditional cultural activities, art performances and games./.

