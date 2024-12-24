Sa Pa attracts tourists during Christmas, New Year 2025 celebrations

Tourists in Sa Pa (Photo: Sa Pa cultural and information office)

Sa Pa, a renowned resort town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, has prepared a range of unique events aimed at welcoming approximately 200,000 visitors eager to explore its stunning natural beauty and distinctive cultural experiences.

At the heart of the town, a Christmas 2024 space, featuring a giant Christmas tree at the Sa Pa ethnic cultural park, has been open to the public since December 20 and will continue through the New Year holiday of 2025.

Additionally, its New Year’s Eve festival will include a special art programme and a countdown party at the local San Quan site on the evening of December 31. The event will treat attendees to a grand music concert with performances by popular artists and cultural artisans and a low-altitude fireworks display at midnight.

On the morning of January 1, 2025, a ceremonial welcome for the first 50 visitors of the New Year will be held at the ethnic cultural park, with special gifts presented to mark the occasion.

In the last three months of 2024, Lao Cai’s tourism sector has gained momentum, welcoming nearly 1.7 million visitors, an annual increase of 42%. For the entire year, the province is expected to attract over 8 million visitors, with Sa Pa accounting for 4.4 million.

Looking ahead to the incoming year, Lao Cai aims to receive over 10 million visitors, with the resort town anticipated to host approximately 5.8 million and generate revenues of 27.9 trillion VND (1.09 billion USD)./.