Sa Pa aims to become model for green and smart tourism

The Muong Hoa mountain train enhances green tourism experiences for visitors to Sa Pa. (Photo published by VNA)

Sa Pa ward in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai is planning to maximise its potential and advantages, with the goal of transforming itself into a green, sustainable, and smart tourism city worthy of its status as the core of the Sa Pa National Tourism Area and a destination of international stature.

Established after the mergence of six central wards of Sa Pa township, Sa Pa ward lies at the heart of the national tourism area.

Speaking at the ward’s first Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term on August 11, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Lao Cai People’s Committee Nguyen Huy Tuan underscored the importance of sustainable, smart tourism development in harmony with the preservation and promotion of traditional cultural heritage and natural landscapes.

He also requested Sa Pa to step up administrative reforms, the building of e-administration and smart urban systems, placing residents and businesses at the centre of services, and enhancing administration–citizen interactions through digital platforms.

The ward has set ambitious targets, including raising annual state budget revenue to 3.5 trillion VND (133.3 million USD) by 2030, increasing per capita income to 150 million VND, welcoming 12.2 million visitors, generating over 57 trillion VND in tourism and service revenues, and reducing the poverty rate to 2.8%./.