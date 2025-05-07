Russia’s 80th anniversary of Great Patriotic War triumph celebrated in Hanoi

Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha at the celebration of Russia's 80th anniversary of Great Patriotic War triumph in Hanoi. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

On behalf of the leaders of the Party, State and people of Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on May 6 extended congratulations to Russia on the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Speaking at a banquet held Hanoi to celebrate the anniversary (May 9, 1945 - 2025), Ha and other participants commemorated millions of soldiers and Soviet people who sacrificed their lives to create the immortal heroic epic, defeat fascism, and open an era of peaceful development and prosperity for mankind.

Ha described May 9, 1945 as the great victory of the Soviet people and peace-loving forces around the world, and the one of conscience and dignity.

The power of the times originating from the victory strongly encouraged the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, to win the August Revolution in 1945 and give birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam on September 2, 1945.

The Deputy PM said that Vietnam always remembers the great support of the State and people of the Soviet Union and Russia during the resistance wars as well as the cause of national construction and defence.

He called the noble international spirit a bright, eternal symbol of the loyal and steadfast friendship between the two peoples of Vietnam and Russia, a relationship that has been forged through the challenges of history and continues to be nurtured in peace today.

He added that as a nation that has gone through many struggles against invaders, with countless sacrifices, losses and pains, Vietnam, more than anyone else, deeply understands the value of peace, independence and freedom. Vietnam always cherishes the spirit of international solidarity, firmly follows the path of peaceful and neutral diplomacy, and remains a friend and trusted partner of all countries in the world, including traditional friends such as the former Soviet Union and Russia today.

Vietnam always attaches special importance to the cooperative relationship with Russia, considering it a shared and invaluable asset of the two countries and peoples, the official continued.

On that basis, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia will be increasingly consolidated and developed across key areas of economy- trade, defence - security, energy, education - training, science - technology, tourism and people-to-people exchange, Ha said.

Notably, Party General Secretary To Lam's upcoming official visit to Russia and attendance at the 80th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War triumph will strengthen political trust and identify new directions to bring the traditional friendship and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights, the Deputy PM noted./.