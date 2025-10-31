Russian symphony marks 75 years of ties with Vietnam

The St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, Russia’s oldest and most prestigious symphony orchestra (Photo: The St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra)

The St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, Russia’s oldest and most prestigious symphony orchestra, is set to perform in Vietnam for the first time, celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The orchestra will present its “White Night" at the Ho Guom Theatre in Hanoi on November 1 and 2, featuring masterpieces by Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky, and Rimsky-Korsakov.

Founded in 1882, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra is a national treasure and one of the most distinguished ensembles in the world. International critics have described it as one of the greatest and most historically significant orchestras in Russia.

Over the past two decades, the orchestra has captivated audiences at some of the world’s most prestigious venues in Europe and Asia, such as Musikverein (Vienna), Royal Festival Hall (London), Carnegie Hall (New York), and Tokyo Opera City.

The performances not only mark a milestone in Vietnam–Russia friendship and cultural exchange but also offer Vietnamese audiences a rare opportunity to experience the grandeur of Russian classical music performed by one of the world’s finest orchestras./.