Russian scholar with lifelong dedication to Vietnam commemorated
A memorial ceremony was held in Russia on June 16 to honour Dr. Evgeny Kobelev, a renowned Russian journalist, historian, and pioneering Vietnamologist, on the anniversary of his passing.
Attended by leading Vietnamologists, colleagues, and family members, the event celebrated his lifelong dedication to Vietnam and its people.
Speaking at the ceremony, Counsellor and head of the political section of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy emphasised that Vietnam will always remember Dr Kobelev as a devoted and loyal friend, one of the first Vietnamologists in the former Soviet Union, who dedicated his life to Vietnam and made meaningful contributions to the enduring friendship between the two nations.
Dr Vladimir Mazyrin, Director of the Centre for Vietnamese and ASEAN Studies under the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS)'s Institute of China and Contemporary Asia, described Dr Kobelev as a professional of great humility and integrity, whose talent and dedication earned him the deep respect of colleagues and the broader Vietnam studies community in Russia. He remains a cherished mentor and colleague to generations of researchers at the centre, said Mazyrin.
Talking with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporter in Moscow, Dr Kobelev’s daughter, Tatyana Gorchakova, said that her father had chosen Vietnam as his field of study and spent his entire life devoted to the country he deeply loved. Among his many publications, his works on President Ho Chi Minh stand out, such as "Comrade Ho Chi Minh", "The Russians Speak of Ho Chi Minh", and "President Ho Chi Minh and Russia". These books are highly regarded for their scholarly accuracy and compelling prose.
According to Gorchakova, her father’s greatest legacy was his unwavering work ethic, encapsulated in his personal motto of either don’t do it at all, or give it all efforts.
Nguyen Quoc Hung, Director of the Vietnam–Russia cooperation promotion fund "Tradition and Friendship", and Vice Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Russia, recalled his final conversation with Dr Kobelev and expressed deep regret that many of their shared plans to enhance mutual understanding between the two countries remained unfinished. He affirmed that Dr Kobelev’s extensive research on Vietnam remains an invaluable resource and forms part of the solid foundation of the Vietnam–Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.
Throughout the ceremony, heartfelt tributes from colleagues, family members, and friends collectively painted a portrait of Dr Kobelev as a faithful companion, passionate mentor, insightful scholar, gifted diplomat, accomplished journalist, and - above all - a sincere and beloved friend of Vietnam.
Dr. Kobelev, born in 1938 in Ulyanovsk, was among the first Soviet scholars to specialise in Vietnam. As a former TASS correspondent during the war in Vietnam, he worked closely with Vietnamese institutions and later helped found Russia’s Centre for Vietnamese and ASEAN Studies.
In recognition of his lifelong contributions to Vietnam–Russia relations, Dr Kobelev was awarded the Friendship Order by the Vietnamese State, as well as commemorative medals for his outstanding academic achievements and his role in promoting peace and friendship among nations./.