Russian scholar praises right choices by Communist Party of Vietnam over eight decades

A street in Hanoi is brightly decorated with flags, flowers, banners and posters to celebrate the 80th National Day (September 2). (Photo: VNA)

Over the past 80 years since gaining national independence, the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has always made the right choices to lead the country through different periods of development, without allowing external interests to override national interests, assessed Professor Andrey Vassoevych, Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies under Herzen State Pedagogical University of Russia.



In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Russia on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), Vassoevych said the Vietnamese people were very fortunate to have President Ho Chi Minh, a farsighted leader who chose the right time to declare the country’s independence, when Japan surrendered in World War II. At that historic moment, President Ho Chi Minh was fully aware that after feudalism and Japanese fascism, the young Vietnamese state would face new enemies from colonial powers seeking to enslave the people. He drafted the Declaration of Independence as a “weapon of thought” for the nation in its struggle against future aggressors.



Regarding the Doi Moi (Renewal) policy adopted by the CPV in 1986, Vassoevych stressed that it was a timely response to major global changes, which helped transform Vietnam into an increasingly respected economy in the region and the world. He underlined that even four decades after independence, the Party remained consistent with President Ho Chi Minh’s legacy of placing national interests above all else. Vietnam has made effective use of international support while maintaining balance among partners, and has never allowed external interests to dictate the nation’s course.



On Vietnam’s socialist-oriented market economy, the Russian scholar noted that while the policy has brought remarkable achievements, it has also posed challenges such as corruption. Recognising this, the CPV has waged a resolute anti-corruption campaign, which is currently being successfully led by General Secretary To Lam.



An upgraded T54B battle tank leads the armored force’s parade formation. (Photo: VNA)

According to him, the Party has made the right and timely choices in the new era of national rise. Key pillars such as science and technology, institutional reform, private economic sector development, and international integration will certainly drive the Vietnamese economy forward.



Vassoevych stressed that science, technology, and digital transformation will be powerful tools in combating corruption and negative phenomena in socio-economic development, helping the Southeast Asian nation achieve sustainable and robust growth./.