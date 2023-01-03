Russian expert speaks highly of Vietnam’s stance on East Sea issue





Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund, also stressed that Vietnam's stance meets the goal of stability and security in Southeast Asia.

At a commentary on the East Sea, held recently by the information channel Avrova in Moscow, the official stressed that the disputes should be settled through negotiations to prevent tension escalation.



He cited the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS) and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), towards the signing of a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), as important legal documents for the negotiations.



The programme was broadcast live on Avrova’s radio and Youtube channels./.