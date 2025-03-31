Russian demand for travel to Vietnam surges

Russian tourists are welcomed at Cam Ranh airport in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) has reported a sharp increase in the number of Russian tourists traveling to Vietnam, not only during the autumn and winter seasons but also for May holidays and summer vacations.

ATOR head Maya Lomidze attributed the surge to several factors, including pent-up demand over recent years, the resumption of direct flights, and the strengthening of the RUB.

She said that Vietnam will certainly be among the top 10 summer destinations, potentially even the top five.

Direct flights between Russia and Vietnam have resumed after a long suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia's Aeroflot launched direct flights to Nha Trang on March 22, while Vietnam Airlines plans to operate regular flights between Moscow and Hanoi starting in May.

Additionally, Azur Air and Pegas Touristik of Russia are expanding their charter flight programmes.

Russian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Timur Sadykov expressed optimism that the restored air links would not only revive but surpass pre-pandemic tourism levels and further strengthen bilateral relations.

According to travel website Travelata.ru, demand for group tours to Vietnam increased by 5% in March and 9% in February month-on-month.

Data from Sletat.ru showed that tour sales from February 1 to March 18 tripled year-on-year.

Level.Travel also recorded a fourfold increase in tour sales in March, making Vietnam the fastest-growing destination, surpassing Thailand, Indonesia, and other regional countries.

Yandex Travel reported a 49% year-on-year increase in airline ticket sales to Vietnam, with an average fare of 81,000 RUB (over 950 USD).

Meanwhile, hotel booking platform Ostrovok noted a 25% rise in hotel reservations in Vietnam since early March, with the average nightly rate increasing by 18% to 5,100 RUB./.