Russian Culture Days held in Ha Long

They include a photo exhibition featuring Russia’s nature, land and people; art performances; and a trade fair, and tours to Ha Long Bay – UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site.



The “Russian Dulture Days" in Vietnam are taking place in Hanoi capital city and Ha Long from July 10-14.



The introduction of Russia’s cultural and artistic features in Vietnam through art performances and exhibitions is expected to actively contribute to the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries./.