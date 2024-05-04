Russia's Victory Day commemoration, “Immortal Regiment” parade held in Hanoi

Delegates at the commemoration ceremony (Photo: VNA)



The Russian Embassy and the Russian Culture - Science Centre in Hanoi held a commemoration ceremony and an “Immortal Regiment” parade on May 3 to mark the 79th anniversary of Victory Day over Fascism in the Great Patriotic War (May 9, 1945 – 2024).



The annual event served as a moment for Vietnamese and Russian people to express their reverence for those who sacrificed for freedom and peace. It also aimed to instill patriotism and national pride in younger generations.



Speaking at the ceremony, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam G.S. Bezdetko reiterated the significant contributions of Vietnamese soldiers, who stood shoulder to shoulder with the Soviet people during the years of 1941-1945, stressing that their names have been immortalised at the Memory Lane museum complex in Moscow, Russia.



The diplomat also expressed his appreciation for the sacrifices and losses endured by the Vietnamese people in their struggles for national liberation and reunification, which paved the way for historic triumphs like the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954) and the liberation of South Vietnam and national reunification (April 30, 1975).



Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association Trinh Quoc Khanh highlighted the longstanding relationship shared between the former Soviet Union and the current Russian Federation with Vietnam.

During the Great Patriotic War, the Soviet people suffered immense losses to repel fascism, and standing side by side with them in the fight to defend Moscow were Vietnamese volunteer soldiers. In Vietnam’s resistance against the US, many Soviet experts were present, assisting the Vietnamese people in their fight against imperialism and colonialism.



The deep and respected tradition between the two nations needs to be preserved, he noted./.