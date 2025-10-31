Making news
Russia provides nearly 30 tonnes of relief aid to flood-hit Hue city
The Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on October 30 received nearly 30 tonnes of emergency aid from Russia to support residents hit by torrential rains and flooding in the central city of Hue.
The package include 58 rescue boats, 1,000 sets of bowls and dishes, 1,000 blankets, 1,000 bedding kits, 55 sets of tents, and a huge amount of canned food. It was transported to Hue on the same day for allocation to flood-stricken communities.
At the handover ceremony, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko expressed his condolences to the Vietnamese Government and people over the losses caused by the recent floods in the northern and central regions. He reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to continuing cooperation with Vietnam in disaster prevention and response.
Director of the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority Nguyen Truong Son thanked the Russian side for its valuable support. He affirmed that the department will promptly transfer the relief aid to Hue so that the city can deliver them to people affected by the natural disasters./.