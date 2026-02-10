Russia–Vietnam relations continue to be strengthened across multiple areas: Russian ambassador

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) receives Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko. Photo: VNA

Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko on February 9 affirmed that Russia and Vietnam maintain regular, substantive dialogue at various levels, contributing to strengthening bilateral relations across multiple fields, while granting an interview with the Russian News Agency TASS ahead of Russia’s Diplomatic Worker’s Day.



Bezdetko noted that 2025 poses numerous challenges as global geopolitical tensions continue to evolve, exerting a considerable impact on cooperation between the two countries. However, bilateral ties have continued to deepen, underpinned by sustained and effective dialogue at all levels, including the highest one.



He described Party General Secretary To Lam’s visit to Russia in May 2025 as a flagship event of the year, marking an important milestone in bilateral relations. During the visit, the two sides reached a series of agreements in the fields of economy, science, and human resources training, thereby further refining the legal framework and creating new momentum for Russia–Vietnam multifaceted cooperation.



Bezdetko also highlighted the close coordination at international and regional forums such as the United Nations (UN), BRICS, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, and within the Russia–ASEAN framework. He expressed his appreciation for Vietnam’s support for, and co-sponsorship of many Russian initiatives at the UN General Assembly, reflecting their shared or similar views on numerous regional and global issues.



In addition, the Russian diplomat underscored the significance of the signing of the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hanoi in October 2025, describing it as a historic event. According to a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin, delivered at the ceremony by Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan, the initiative proposed by Russia in 2019 to develop a comprehensive international treaty to counter the criminal use of information and communications technologies has become a reality thanks to the support of the majority of countries./.