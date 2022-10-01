Making news
Run for Peace takes place this weekend
The October 2 tournament's final will be held around Hoan Kiem Lake as usual, with a range of categories for both professional and amateur runners from both Vietnam and abroad.
The Ha Noi Moi Newspaper Run for Peace was not organised because of the pandemic in the last two years, but for its comeback, it lured more than 170,000 people in the qualification rounds in April, said Nguyen Thanh Loi, deputy editor-in-chief of Ha Noi Moi.
After many years, the run has become a prestigious competition, promoting sport to improve people's health and spreading the message of 'Hanoi, a City for Peace', he added.
Athletes will compete in the 1.75km (one lap around the lake), 3.5km (two laps) and 5.25km (three laps) categories for both amateur men and women; and women's 5.25km and men's 8.75km (five laps) for pros.
Organisers will deliver a total of 70 million VND (3,000 USD) for the top five-ranking finishers of each category and the three best teams.
According to organisers, about 150 foreigners living and working in the city will compete in the tournament this year.
The Run for Peace will start at 7am and will be live on VTV2./.