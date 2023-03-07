Making news
Roundtable looks back on history of Vietnam-Russia friendship
Prof. Andrey Vassoevich, director of the Herzen University Institute of Oriental Studies, said that archives show that the Soviet Union leader spoke highly of President Ho Chi Minh.
Nguyen Quoc Hung, Director of the Russian-Vietnamese Cooperation Development Fund "Tradition and Friendship", said that young generations should keep in mind the pages of the history of the friendship between the two countries.
The relationship between the two late leaders was not only important to the development of bilateral ties in the past, but also laid a foundation for the traditional friendship and strategic partnership between the two peoples at present.
In 1950 and 1952, President Ho Chi Minh visited Moscow and met Iosif Stalin. The archives show that these meetings became a guarantee of friendship and mutual respect, allowing the two countries to successfully develop today's comprehensive strategic partnership./.