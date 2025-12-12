Rosatom pledges support for Vietnam’s peaceful nuclear energy development

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during phone talks with Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom). (Photo: VNA

Vietnam aims to continue practical and effective cooperation with Russia across all fields, including the peaceful use of nuclear energy, for the benefit of both nations and for regional and global peace, stability, and development, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on December 11.

During phone talks with Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom), PM Chinh highlighted Russia’s and the former Soviet Union’s significant contributions to Vietnam’s energy sector, particularly the peaceful use of nuclear energy, as well as in training generations of leading scientists and experts, forming a strong foundation for Vietnam’s nuclear development today.

The PM reaffirmed that Vietnam places high value on its comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, considering the country one of its top priority partners.

He welcomed the active exchanges between the two sides across various levels in recent times, including the highest level. The leader noted that he had held meetings with both the Russian President and Prime Minister, during which both sides reaffirmed their determination to advance cooperation and accelerate the implementation of projects to meet Vietnam’s development needs.

Inviting Director General Likhachev to visit Vietnam soon, PM Chinh also conveyed Christmas and New Year greetings to Russian leaders and called on Rosatom to enhance coordination and support for Vietnam’s peaceful nuclear energy development.

Likhachev expressed gratitude to Vietnam and the PM for their trust in Russia as a partner in nuclear energy. As a global leader with long-standing cooperation with Vietnam, Rosatom pledged to deepen collaboration to implement high-level agreements, including support for building nuclear power plants and modern nuclear centres.

The two sides discussed concrete steps to advance Vietnam’s nuclear energy sector and agreed to direct relevant agencies to finalise programmes, projects, and agreements, following the principle of “harmonised interests and shared risks.”

PM Chinh asked Rosatom to continue assisting Vietnam in building and expanding nuclear research centres, training human resources, strengthening state management in nuclear energy, and partnering in critical areas such as nuclear medicine and irradiation.

Likhachev confirmed that Rosatom will transfer technology, localise nuclear components, and support the development of Vietnam’s nuclear science and industry to ensure the peaceful use of nuclear energy and contribute to socio-economic development. The group will also immediately send a working delegation to Vietnam to coordinate directly with Vietnamese counterparts and expedite implementation of the cooperation areas highlighted by the PM./.