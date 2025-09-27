Rosatom, PECC2 sign MoU on cooperation in nuclear power plant project

The designated site for building a resettlement area for residents affected by the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant project. (Photo: VNA)

Rosatom Energy International JSC (REIN JSC), a subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned Rosatom, and Vietnam’s Power Engineering Consulting JSC 2 (PECC2) on September 26 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), paving the way for cooperation in building Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant in Vietnam.

The MoU seeks to coordinate the two sides’ efforts in updating the feasibility study and site documentation for Ninh Thuan 1, which is set to become Vietnam’s first nuclear power plant. It also outlines broader collaboration in power grid and logistics infrastructure development, personnel training, and other related fields.

The agreement builds on recent initiatives to revive Vietnam’s nuclear power programme, which regained momentum earlier this year following Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s visit to Vietnam in January, during which Rosatom Energy Projects JSC and Vietnam Electricity (EVN) inked an MoU on nuclear energy cooperation.

In May, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung signed an inter-sectoral roadmap on nuclear technology development through 2030.

Rosatom has a long-standing record of cooperation with Vietnam in nuclear technology and supports the country’s efforts to integrate nuclear energy into its national energy mix. Engagement in the construction and operation of nuclear power plants is expected to serve as a major driver of the bilateral partnership in the decades ahead.

Rosatom is ready to provide a two-turbine nuclear power plant using VVER-1200 reactors, its flagship technology, which is currently in operation at six units worldwide, four in Russia and two in Belarus./.