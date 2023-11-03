RoK’s Jeju Air opens Incheon – Da Lat service

In its announcement on November 3, the airline said the flight will depart from Incheon at 22:20, and arrive in Da Lat at 01:30 (local time). The return leg from Da Lat will depart at 2:30 and land at Incheon airport at 9:30 the same day.



When this new route commences, Jeju Air will be operating a total of seven to six Vietnamese cities. With flights connecting Incheon and Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh, and Busan and Danang, Jeju Air holds the leading position among the RoK's airlines in terms of the number of routes to the Southeast Asian country.



To celebrate the launch of the new route, Jeju Air is offering discounted flight tickets from 10:00 on November 7 to 17:00 on November 21 for flights between December 20, 2023 and March 30, 2024.



The Incheon-Dalat route is set to enhance convenience and improve accessibility for travelers. With the added benefits of discounted fares and a wealth of tourist attractions, Vietnam’s enchanting city of Dalat is now more accessible and enticing than ever before.



Bestowed with year-round cool climate, green pine forests, misty landscapes, and resplendent architectural gems dating back to the colonial era, the resort town of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has been a well-known destination both at home and abroad./.