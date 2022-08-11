RoK singer shows love for Vietnamese destinations in new MV

Vietnam looks stunning in a music video “Waiting for You – 5,000 Years” newly released by Republic of Korean singer and composer Joseph Kwon to mark the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries (December 22, 1992 – 2022).



A press conference took place in Hanoi on August 10 to launch the new MV with Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Ha Van Sieu in attendance.



Sieu said he appreciates Kwon for his love for Vietnam’s nature, people and culture, stressing his brilliant MV makes the beauty of Vietnamese tourist destinations shine through and expecting the MV will promote Vietnam’s landscapes globally.



According to Kwon, for almost two months, he and his production team have travelled to numerous popular destinations across Vietnam, from Hanoi, Cuc Phuong National Park and Trang An (Ninh Binh), Tam Chuc (Ha Nam), Ba Be (Bac Kan), Ha Long (Quang Ninh), Sa Pa (Lao Cai), to Ho Chi Minh City, Mui Ne (Binh Thuan), Da Nang, Hoi An (Quang Nam) and Phu Quoc.



He said he hopes the MV will bring more Korean visitors and those from other countries around the world to Vietnam, a charming and beautiful country, to feel the culture and warm heart of the people here.



Kwon graduated from the National conservatory of Firenze, in Italy, and worked as the conductor of the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s choir.



When he was a child, he became interested in Vietnam. During his first visit to Vietnam, he was impressed by the natural landscapes, unique culture and friendly people of the country.



He moved to work in Vietnam in 2019 and attended culture and music events in the country including the Korea-Vietnam Culture Fair 2020 in Hanoi and Music Talk by Radio the Voice of Vietnam.



He has also launched “Go Vietnam Go Go”, “Cha Ca or Peace”, “You Are in My Heart” and “Remember”./.