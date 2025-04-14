RoK seeks green cooperation with Vietnam

The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae Yul will make a visit to Vietnam from April 15 to 17 to attend the fourth Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit - an international meeting on sustainable development, the RoK Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on April 13.

At the summit, the Korean minister will emphasise the importance of global alliances in addressing climate change and highlight the RoK’s efforts in combating climate change.

During his stay in Vietnam, Cho will also meet with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son to conduct the second bilateral ministerial dialogue.

The RoK held the first such meeting in May 2024. The ministerial talks were established following the RoK-Vietnam summit in Hanoi in June 2023./.