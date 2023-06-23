RoK President talks to Hanoi students

President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee on June 22 visited and talked to students at the Faculty of Korean Language and Culture of the University of Languages and International Studies under the Vietnam National University – Hanoi (VNU), as part of the President’s state visit to Vietnam.



The RoK President said his visit to Vietnam takes place at a time when bilateral relations are enjoying sound development.



He expressed his joy when more and more young Vietnamese learn Korean, and said he feels he should do more to promote the relations between the two countries, particularly in educating young generations about the RoK-Vietnam relations.



He noted that Vietnam has organized many cultural exchanges with the RoK, which he said provides favourable conditions for young Vietnamese understand more about the Korean culture.



“The RoK government will have more policies to support young Vietnamese in accessing Korean language and Korean culture,” he said.



President of VNU Hanoi Le Quan said the VNU Hanoi was the first public training establishment to open the Korean language and Korean studies in 1993, immediately after Vietnam and the RoK set up diplomatic ties.



At present, Korean is taught at almost 60 colleges and universities in Vietnam with more than 50,000 students, he said.



Quan asked the RoK government to continue assisting Vietnam in education and technology transfer in general and in the teaching and research of the Korean language and culture in particular.



On the occasion, President Yoon Suk Yeol and his spouse answered many questions of Vietnamese students about the Korean culture and the Korean Wave in Vietnam.



Also on June 22, the RoK President had a meeting with 300 representatives from the Korean community in Vietnam, with the former coach of the Vietnam national football team Park Hang Seo among them.



Vietnam is home to more than 170,000 Korean expats, the largest Korean community among ASEAN countries./.