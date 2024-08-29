Making news
Robotic surgery revolutionises Vietnam’s healthcare system
Advanced technology is transforming healthcare in Vietnam, offering cutting-edge treatment options domestically and allowing thousands of patients to undergo successful surgeries without the need to seek care abroad.
On February 21, a complex surgical procedure was successfully performed at the National Cancer Hospital (K hospital), using advanced robotic technology to treat a 67-year-old female patient diagnosed with liver cancer, who had a large tumour.
The operation removed the tumour, measuring four centimetres by five, along with part of her liver, under the leadership of Associate Professor Dr. Pham Van Binh, deputy director of K Hospital, in collaboration with specialists from Nagoya University Hospital in Japan.
Following a comprehensive evaluation, doctors determined that the patient was a suitable candidate for robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery, an advanced method that minimises invasiveness, reduces trauma and accelerates recovery. The liver resection was successfully performed and the patient’s condition stabilised post-surgery.
Earlier, on February 19 and 21, the surgical team at K Hospital successfully performed two additional robotic surgeries on patients with stomach and rectal cancer.
The first case involved a 66-year-old female patient diagnosed with stage three stomach cancer.
Experts from K Hospital and Nagoya University Hospital jointly reviewed the case and decided to proceed with robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery to remove most of the stomach.
The second case concerned a 67-year-old female patient diagnosed with rectal cancer, who also underwent successful surgery with a stable post-operative recovery.
Robot-assisted surgery was first introduced in Vietnam in 2015 at the National Children’s Hospital.
In 2016, Binh Dan Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City became the first facility to perform robotic surgery on adults.
Since then, this technology has been widely adopted across various hospitals nationwide, including Cho Ray Hospital, Vinmec Hanoi, K Hospital and Viet Duc Hospital.
The Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery Department at Cho Ray Hospital has performed over 100 robotic surgeries for liver, bile duct and pancreatic conditions since 2017.
Through specialised training and technical guidance from international experts, the surgeons have become adept at performing robotic-assisted procedures.
Robotic surgery, with its highly magnified camera and flexible arms, offers significant advantages over traditional laparoscopic surgery, particularly in complex cases involving narrow and deep surgical fields.
Post-surgery, patients benefit from minimal scarring, less pain, faster recovery and improved aesthetic outcomes, providing greater comfort and reassurance.
In several hospitals in HCM City, robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery has been effectively applied in the treatment of urinary, digestive, hepatobiliary and thoracic conditions.
This includes laparoscopic procedures for the shoulder, hip and knee joints, as well as endovascular interventions for vascular diseases affecting the brain, heart, liver, kidneys, intestines and limbs.
These minimally invasive techniques optimise patient care, ensuring superior treatment outcomes./.