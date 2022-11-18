Reviving cocoa trees in Ba Ria-Vung Tau

Mr Tran Nhu Phong’s family in Chau Duc district has 2 hectares of cocoa plantations, yielding about 15 tonnes annually and helping the family earn over 100 million VND.

He had previously intended to cut down his cocoa trees as price and output were unstable. But thanks to organic production methods and improved sales, Phong stuck with cocoa trees.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau has more than 600 hectares of cocoa trees, with over 500 hectares in Chau Duc district, yielding an average output of 2.4 to 3 tonnes of dry beans per hectare per year.

Quality has increasingly improved thanks to modern production processes.

Local cocoa enterprises have invested in deep processing and diversified products to cocoa powder, chocolate, and cocoa confectionery. A cocoa park, Binon Farm, was recently built in Chau Duc district, giving visitors the opportunity to experience the cocoa production process.

Demand for cocoa beans in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province and for export is increasing. The “cocoa capital”, Chau Duc, will expand its growing area to 650 hectares by 2025.

Cocoa trees have been revived in this land. Products with the Ba Ria-Vung Tau brand have also reached high-end markets such as Europe, Japan, and the Republic of Korea./.