Retailers see tax compliance, AI as key to survival in 2026 survey

Compliance with tax regulations and electronic invoicing, adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and expansion into multi-channel sales are becoming essential for business survival in Vietnam, according to a survey of 15,000 retailers released by Sapo Technology JSC, as firms navigate tighter rules and intensifying competition.



The annual survey, conducted at the end of 2025 among retail and food and beverage (F&B) sellers nationwide, found that businesses are shifting their focus from rapid growth to operational efficiency, cost control and legal compliance amid increasingly stringent regulatory standards.



While 57.3% of respondents said they had access to basic information about taxes and electronic invoices, 42.7% reported that they did not fully understand their tax obligations, calculation methods or filing procedures. Many sellers cited difficulties in issuing electronic invoices and raised concerns about rising compliance costs, underscoring ongoing administrative challenges.



Demand for electronic invoicing was highest among high-volume issuers, with 47.05% of sellers issuing more than 10,000 invoices annually. Businesses issuing between 1,000 and under 10,000 invoices per year accounted for about 45%, signalling a broader push towards standardised management and the scaling up of operations.



The survey showed AI is largely viewed as a short-term revenue support tool rather than a long-term transformation strategy. Marketing and advertising were the most prioritised applications at 59.9%, followed by data analysis and reporting at 52% and customer service at 47.1%.



Online channels were seen as the most effective sales drivers, with 44% of sellers rating social media and e-commerce platforms as their top-performing channels. E-commerce platforms accounted for 28.5%, while social media made up 15.5%.



Looking ahead to 2026, 58.23% of respondents plan to prioritise expansion on social media, followed by 41.46% on e-commerce platforms. Personal websites at 28.8% and offline stores at 28.16% ranked lower, reflecting a preference for flexible, lower-cost channels capable of generating quick orders.



However, sentiment remains cautious. About 47.1% of sellers expressed a negative outlook for 2026, with 28.4% predicting a mild downturn and 19.7% anticipating a severe recession. Only 11.6% expected strong growth, while 40.4% forecast a flat or slightly expanding market.



In response, most retailers said they would maintain their current scale or focus on improving operational efficiency rather than pursuing aggressive expansion.



Do Duy Ngoc from Elmich JSC said retail in 2026 would be driven by stronger data connectivity across production, retail and after-sales services, alongside wider AI adoption. He added that standardising and automating after-sales services could become a long-term competitive advantage.



The findings suggest Vietnam’s retail sector is moving from rapid expansion to consolidation and standardisation, with compliance, cost control and gradual AI adoption emerging as key pillars for sustainable growth./.