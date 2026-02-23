Resolution No.57: driving shift to knowledge- and technology-based growth

Experiencing digital transformation at a forum on supporting businesses in digital transformation and e-commerce development. Photo: VNA

Implementing Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW by the Politburo on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation, many local authorities have taken proactive steps to support and facilitate science and technology, innovation, and the digital economy, positioning them as key drivers of rapid and sustainable growth.



Turning digital transformation into real economic value



Director of the Hanoi Department of Science and Technology Cu Ngoc Trang said the city is shifting from a mindset of “managing digital transformation” to “organising digital transformation market,” in which the State plays a guiding role; businesses serve as the centre of innovation; and research institutes and universities supply knowledge; while the market ultimately measures effectiveness.



With the official launch of the Hanoi Technology Exchange (HanoTEX) and the Digital Transformation Market (DTMarket) - combined with the development of hard infrastructure - Hanoi aims to become a place where technology is translated into practical value, directly contributing to the city’s GRDP growth target of at least 11% in 2026.



Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Truong Viet Dung underscored the city’s consistent view of pursuing digital transformation in service of the digital economy, not as a passing trend. The technology exchange and digital transformation market are not platforms for showcasing technology, but mechanisms for generating real economic value, measured by effectiveness and scalability. Hanoi aims for the digital economy to account for over 40% of GRDP by 2030 and over 70% by 2065.



The People’s Committee of the central city of Da Nang has issued a plan to deploy a project on science and technology development for the 2026–2030 period, with a vision to 2035. With total funding of more than 132 billion VND (over 5 million USD), the project aims to promote digital transformation, innovation-driven start-ups, and technology infrastructure development, laying a foundation for sustainable socio-economic development in the new phase.



The project aims not only to strengthen innovation capacity but also to help build a more favourable business environment, attract investment, develop high-quality human resources, and accelerate the shift toward a knowledge- and technology-based growth model. This approach aligns with the nation’s development priorities, as the State budget is expected to allocate a substantial share to science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation in 2026.



The rollout of key programmes and projects in 2026 is expected to help position Da Nang as an attractive destination for technology investors, a hub for innovative start-ups, and a model of effective digital transformation, thereby contributing positively to sustainable socio-economic growth.



The Mekong delta province of Dong Thap is now home to more than 13,000 businesses , most of which are small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The locality has identified science and technology as a key driver of enterprise production and business development in the coming period.



According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Huynh Minh Tuan, the province is reviewing and refining mechanisms and policies to support business digital transformation, while concretising and effectively implementing the Party’s and State’s guidelines on incentives and encouragement —particularly for SMEs, cooperatives, and business households —to invest in digital transformation, scientific research and application, and innovation, thus improving production efficiency, business performance, and corporate governance.



The province has issued a programme to attract investment in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation projects, focusing on high-tech and eco-friendly projects that use land efficiently, require limited labour, and generate high value-added products with strong supply-chain linkages.



Digital technology serving daily life



Following the administrative merger, Thai Nguyen province still has 59 villages and hamlets without telecommunications coverage, mostly in remote mountainous areas with fragmented terrain, making communication and access to digital services difficult.



Determined to translate the Party’s and State’s policies on science and technology development and digital transformation into concrete results—starting with disadvantaged areas—the provincial People’s Committee has instructed relevant agencies to work closely with telecommunications enterprises to roll out coordinated solutions to eliminate coverage black spots and white zones, thereby narrowing the information access gap between regions.



With close coordination among local departments and sectors, Viettel deployed 20 construction teams simultaneously, enabling the province to eliminate all villages and hamlets without mobile coverage by February 8.



Meanwhile, the Tay Ninh provincial Public Administration Service Centre has continued to assert its role as a hub for administrative procedure reform. Models such as QR code–based lookup of administrative procedures and youth support counters for citizens have been effectively maintained, encouraging greater use of online public services.



According to data released on the National Public Service Portal, Tay Ninh ranked 7th out of 34 provinces and cities in 2026, scoring 94.54 points under the evaluation index set out in the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 766/QD-TTg.



The provincial information system for handling administrative procedures has been upgraded to ensure seamless interconnection, while the digitisation of dossiers and processing results has been carried out in accordance with regulations. Satisfaction levels among citizens and businesses have remained high.



In January 2026 alone, Tay Ninh publicised 2,030 administrative procedures and received nearly 11,000 applications across two systems at the provincial and ministerial levels. On the provincial system, 99.83% of cases were resolved on time or ahead of schedule, with online submissions exceeding 92%.