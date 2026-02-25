Resolution No. 80 positions culture as pillar of national development: official

Politburo member, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet. Photo: VNA Politburo member, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet has underscored the significance of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW, stressing that national development in the new era requires groundbreaking, strategic and synchronised policies to foster cultural development.



Reporting on the Resolution at a nationwide conference in Hanoi on February 25 to study, disseminate and implement the Politburo’s Resolution No. 79 and Resolution No. 80, Quyet, who is also Secretary of the Party Central Committee, said it aims to affirm the stature of Vietnamese culture as befits a socialist-oriented developed nation, grounded in a long tradition of culture and civilisation and contributing meaningfully to human civilisation.



According to the official, Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW sets out new and overarching requirements for cultural development in the new era, defining strategic viewpoints, goals and solutions through 2030 with a vision to 2045. It builds on past achievements while addressing existing shortcomings, marking both theoretical continuity and advancement.



Culture, people identified as foundation of development



The resolution affirms that culture and people are not only the spiritual foundation but a solid pillar and regulatory force for rapid and sustainable national development, placing culture on par with politics, economy and society. It calls for culture to permeate all areas – from governance and economy to defence, security and foreign affairs – and to become a source of national soft power.



For the first time, culture is identified as both a pillar and a regulating system of rapid and sustainable development. The resolution highlights science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers, with the application of digital technologies in culture defined as one of three groundbreaking areas. It calls for the introduction of groundbreaking mechanisms and policies, the issuance of codes of conduct for digital spaces to help foster a healthy and civilised online cultural environment, and the development of a comprehensive digital cultural ecosystem.



Quyet said the resolution sets out groundbreaking tasks to modernise cultural development, focusing on institutional reform, strategic breakthroughs, resource mobilisation, and building laws governing cultural activities, while removing bottlenecks, adopting tailored policies and shifting from administrative control to modern and service-oriented cultural governance.



In implementing these new approaches, the resolution underscores the shared responsibility of all stakeholders, with the Party providing leadership, the State managing, and the people - alongside intellectuals, artists, cultural workers and entrepreneurs -serving as the central creative force.



He said Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW marks a new perception by placing culture on an equal footing with politics, economy and society, while linking it to cultural security, human security and digital cultural sovereignty - reflecting a fundamental shift in mindset that elevates the role of culture in shaping national identity in the new era.



It calls for building a “cultural security posture” by maximising national cultural values, harmonising preservation and development, tradition and modernity, and national identity and international integration, while promoting cultural diversity and core values such as patriotism and national independence. It also ties cultural security to national defence and security, urging firm action against harmful and false information and stronger resilience to inappropriate foreign cultural influences, particularly on cross-border digital platforms.



A new vision for goals and core tasks



Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW not only defines overarching goals for each cultural field but also sets out specific, measurable targets, linking high-quality development requirements with concrete indicators and avoiding vague objectives, Quyet said.

According to the official, human development remains the central and ultimate goal of the Party’s resolution on culture. Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW develops this approach, emphasising the dialectical relationship between developing culture to perfect the socialist-oriented human personality in the new era, and building people as the driving force of cultural development.



The resolution calls for coordinated implementation of cultural, national and family value systems to guide personal development, with cultural norms and laws shaping behaviour. It also stresses building a humane, healthy and modern cultural environment, including a clean digital cultural space amid rapid digital transformation. At the same time, it promotes proactive international cultural integration, embedding culture across external relations while selectively absorbing global cultural values.

It also stresses the need to harmonise internal cultural relationships, particularly between tradition and modernity, national identity and international integration, preservation and development—affirming cultural uniqueness while aspiring to contribute meaningfully to global civilisation. The frequent emphasis on “modernity” throughout the resolution reflects the imperative for Vietnamese culture to evolve in the new era.



The resolution also integrates three core tasks into a unified agenda: developing cultural infrastructure, mobilising and effectively using resources, and improving the quality of cultural human resources.



For implementation, the resolution calls for flexible and effective dissemination to ensure thorough understanding, build consensus and determination, and translate its innovations into coherent medium- and long-term action programmes, with the people at the centre and the active participation of cadres, intellectuals, artists, entrepreneurs and the armed forces.



Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW offers a comprehensive and forward-looking framework for cultural development, whose effective implementation will elevate the stature of a modern Vietnamese culture rich in national identity and contribute directly to rapid, sustainable national development and global civilisation, he concluded./.