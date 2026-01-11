Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW and “renewal” of legal thinking

The Politburo's Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW on reforming the building and enforcement of laws to meet the requirements of national development in the new era has so far demonstrated its effectiveness, creating an institutional breakthrough for sustainable development in the time to come.

TParty General Secretary To Lam. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary To Lam has stressed that high-quality institutions and laws, aligned with practical development needs and the aspirations of the people, are the foremost factors determining a nation’s success. Therefore, for the country to rise and develop strongly, it is imperative to firmly say “no” to any limitations in institutions and laws, and not to compromise with any weaknesses in policy design, law drafting, or implementation.



This viewpoint affirms that institutions and laws are the core foundation for the country’s groundbreaking development in the new era, which is also the fundamental reason for the Politburo’s issuance of Resolution 66-NQ/TW on April 30, 2025 to remove existing institutional bottlenecks.



Within the State administrative system, the Ministry of Justice plays a central role in advising on and organising the implementation of the resolution. The ministry is also key to reforming law-making methods, improving the quality of draft laws, and strengthening management of the law-making process, from policy research and proposal to law enforcement.



Statistics from ministries and sectors show that all 1,295 comments and recommendations have been responded to and publicly posted on the ministries’ portal and the national legal portal. Preliminary figures indicate that by the end of 2025, 462 out of 470 comments and recommendations (98.3%) had been addressed, while only eight cases (1.7%) remained unresolved.



Thus, the goal set by the resolution – to complete the removal of “bottlenecks” caused by legal regulations in 2025 – has been achieved. Notably, many difficulties and obstacles in the fields of finance, investment, science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, justice, and public security have been resolved.



Minister of Justice Nguyen Hai Ninh affirmed that Resolution No. 66 is not merely a technical legal directive but a revolution in legal thinking and national governance. Its implementation is not a narrow task of the justice sector alone, but a strategic mission of the entire political system, aimed at building a legal system that effectively serves social development and modern governance.



Assessing the resolution’s impact, Ngo Quynh Hoa, Deputy Director of the Department of Legal Dissemination and Education under the Ministry of Justice, said that after a period of implementation, the resolution has brought about clear and fundamental changes in law-making and enforcement. The most notable shift is the strong transformation in mindset, from a management-oriented approach to one focused on development facilitation, and from passively improving laws to proactively designing forward-looking legal policies that pave the way for socio-economic development.



According to Hoa, the resolution has created an important political and legal framework that closely links law-making with law enforcement, overcoming the situation of “laws being made and then left unused.” Policy communication, legal dissemination and education have been identified as key stages, implemented more systematically, earlier, and closer to reality, thereby raising awareness and building social consensus from the policy building stage./.