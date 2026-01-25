Resolution 80: Culture as guiding force shaping national sustainable development

The culture and sports formation marches during the parade marking the 80th anniversary of National Day on September 2. Photo: VNA

Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the development of Vietnamese culture demonstrates the Party’s political determination to truly make culture a solid foundation, an important endogenous resource, a powerful driving force, a key pillar and a regulating system for the country’s rapid and sustainable development.

A comprehensive upgrade of culture’s role

Many experts note that the most prominent and profound new feature of Resolution 80-NQ/TW compared to previous documents is the comprehensive upgrading of culture’s role. Culture is not only identified as a goal and the spiritual foundation of society, but also affirmed as a “regulating system” for the nation’s fast and sustainable development.

The resolution once again underscores the need to embed culture deeply across all pillars of social life—from politics and the economy to national defence, security and external relations—so that it becomes the country’s soft power.

In the context of digital transformation and the strong influence of social media on lifestyles, norms and value systems, the regulatory role of culture takes on particular significance: balancing growth with social progress, integration with identity, the market with humanity, and technology with ethics. This approach is both profound and practical, reflecting the Party’s long-term vision.

Accompanying, guiding and inspiring the people

One of the most humane and breakthrough decisions in Resolution 80 is the designation of November 24 each year as “Vietnamese Culture Day,” to be observed as a paid public holiday.

Among more than 85,000 people consulted, over 95% expressed strong support and enthusiasm for this decision.

According to leaders of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, this will be a valuable occasion to organise cultural and sports activities, bring workers to historical and cultural sites, or create time for families to share moments and honour traditional Vietnamese family values.

Harnessing the power of cultural industries

Associate Professor Dr Nguyen The Ky, Vice Chairman of the Central Theory Council, said that the most compelling “keyword” of Resolution 80 is the development of cultural industries. The resolution stresses building cultural industries on the foundation of national culture, viewing culture as both a spiritual and a material resource that contributes to national prosperity, enriches the intellect and soul of the Vietnamese people, and improves the material life of society. This represents a harmonious combination of ideals and realities, cultural depth and economic efficiency.

The Politburo has set concrete targets: by 2030, cultural industries are expected to contribute 7% of GDP, while cultural industries and the creative economy are projected to account for 9% of GDP by 2045, truly becoming pillars of sustainable development.

To achieve these goals, the resolution proposes a set of breakthrough solutions, focusing on key sectors such as cinema, performing arts, cultural tourism, design, fashion, traditional handicrafts, video games, and digital software and content. The aim is to form internationally competitive cultural industry corporations and creative industrial clusters and zones.

This marks an important transformation, turning culture from a budget-consuming sector into one that generates material wealth, contributes to economic growth and enhances national standing. The establishment and operation of cultural product exchanges, especially for digital assets, reflect a forward-looking vision aligned with global digital economic trends./.