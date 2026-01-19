Resolution 66 - a clear call to action for profound institutional reform: Minister

Minister of Justice Nguyen Hai Ninh. Photo: VNA

The Politburo’s Resolution 66 marks a strategic breakthrough in reforming lawmaking and enforcement, serving as a clear call to action for profound institutional reform, contributing to a modern, effective and efficient socialist rule-of-law state, with citizens and businesses at its core, said Minister of Justice Nguyen Hai Ninh.

Ninh, who is also a member of the Party Central Committee, told the press in a recent interview that after the resolution was issued on April 30, 2025, the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat convened a nationwide hybrid conference to disseminate the resolution. The event reached more than 1.5 million officials and Party members across 37,000 locations nationwide.

All 22 ministries and ministry-level agencies, government-affiliated bodies, and all 34 cities and provinces have issued schemes or action plans to follow the Resolution. Several have gone further by setting up dedicated steering committees to drive its delivery.

Guided by the Party's leadership and the resolution's directives, the National Assembly, Government, Supreme People's Court, Supreme People's Procuracy and relevant agencies have made concerted and responsible efforts to renew legislative thinking and strengthen coordination. They translated the Party’s guidelines and the Politburo’s strategic resolutions into law, creating a comprehensive legal corridor that supports the streamlining of political system, the rollout of a two-tier local administration model, deeper decentralisation and delegation of authority, and administrative reform. Together, these steps have dismantled long-standing bottlenecks and freed up resources for national development.

The minister described the resolution as a foundational political driver for a series of strategic, unprecedented lawmaking decisions. It has shifted away from the old mindset of banning what cannot be easily managed, transforming institutional framework into a source of competitive strength and unlocking new development pathways. Notably, the resolution's target of largely eliminating legal and regulatory bottlenecks by the end of 2025 has already been met.

In 2025 alone, the Government submitted a resolution amending and supplementing key articles of the 2013 Constitution, together with 99 laws and legal resolutions, a record for any year. The Government also issued 377 decrees and legal resolutions; ministries and agencies drafted and promulgated 1,404 legal documents, the highest total of the current term; while local authorities issued roughly 13,000 legal documents.

Enforcement efforts have closely aligned with Resolution 66, with a strong focus on the removal of legal obstacles and the overhaul of administrative procedures in land, environment, healthcare, education, science-technology, and social welfare.

According to him, the resolution has generated widespread and powerful momentum for institutional and legal reform throughout the political