Resolution 57: Vietnam advances domestic AI ecosystem

On May 28, 2025, within the framework of the 46th ASEAN Summit and other related Summits, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim participate in a discussion session on "Smart Grid: Connecting through Autonomous AI". Photo: VNA

Vietnam is accelerating the development of a self-reliant and sustainable artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, with strong backing from the policy framework and leading domestic technology corporations.



Under Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo in December 2024, the country aims to rank among the top three in Southeast Asia for AI research and development (R&D) by 2030. AI has also been identified as the top strategic technology under the Prime Minister's Decision No. 1131/QD-TTg on the lists of strategic technologies and strategic technological products.



The enforcement of the Law on Artificial Intelligence from March 1, 2026 marks a major step in completing the legal framework. The law establishes clear principles for AI development, testing and application, alongside sandbox mechanisms, incentives for R&D, and provisions on data, computing infrastructure, and the protection of rights and legitimate interests of businesses.



At the forefront of this push are major technology groups such as VNPT, Viettel, FPT and CMC Corporation, which are playing a leading role in shaping the domestic AI ecosystem. Through significant investments in R&D, dedicated AI research centres, and the development of high-quality human resources, these firms are gradually forming a cornerstone for “Make in Vietnam” AI technology.



With a long-term vision, VNPT has invested heavily in large-scale AI models capable of serving national-level deployment. Backed by a team of nearly 200 domestic and foreign experts, mechanism reform, as well as extensive proprietary data resources, the group has developed more than 100 specialised AI models, processed over two billion requests and served around 40 million users, while partnering with over 200 enterprises and numerous state agencies. The establishment of VNPT AI in late 2025 further underscores its commitment to strengthening core AI capabilities and safeguarding digital sovereignty.



Meanwhile, FPT has identified AI as one of its five strategic pillars. The company is building an open AI ecosystem, with development centres in Vietnam and Japan and a large-scale AI research hub in Quy Nhon. Its AI portfolio includes over 80 solutions spanning cloud computing, smart city building, virtual assistants and enterprise applications. Notably, its AI Agentic Automation Akabot platform has received a patent from Taiwan (China)’s intellectual property authority for machine learning-based document processing technology, significantly improving operational efficiency for businesses.



Viettel has positioned AI as its fifth strategic pillar. Its AI-powered solutions have been proved highly effective, including a virtual legal assistant for courts, a content recommendation system, and intelligent network operations. The firm is pursuing a comprehensive AI roadmap through 2030, aligning with the national AI strategy.



For its part, CMC Corporation focuses on developing AI solutions, from language processing and computer vision to data analytics, for application in businesses and government agencies. It has established specialised units such as CMC OpenAI (C-OpenAI) and the CMC Research Institute for Applied Technology (CMC ATI), and invested over 250 million USD to build a large data centre (AI Heart) in Ho Chi Minh City, serving the computing needs of AI, cloud computing, and big data.



Notably, C-OpenAI is built on the basis of 25 core technologies researched and developed by CMC, including computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), large language models (LLM), speech processing, and a data lake house. The entire C-OpenAI system operates on the CMC Cloud infrastructure, ensuring the sovereignty of Vietnamese data.



These technologies have been commercialised and appear on international rankings. CMC aims to apply AI to various fields such as legal virtual assistants, citizen assistants, education, health care, finance and banking, manufacturing, and public administration./.