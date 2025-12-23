Resolution 57: Removing institutional bottlenecks, opening space for innovation-led development

The Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Vietnam Forum 2025, themed “Science, Technology and Drivers for Sustainable Development,” was held in Hanoi on December 22 by online newspaper dantri.com.vn, drawing representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, universities, research institutes and the business community.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha speaks at the forum. Photo: dantri.com.vn

In her opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha said the forum took place at a particularly meaningful moment, marking one year since the implementation of Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, and ahead of 2026 which is described as the starting year of a new era for the country.

“This is an important time for us to discuss strategic vision and take strong, decisive action to drive Vietnam towards prosperous and sustainable development,” she said.

According to Ha, global practice shows that science, technology, innovation and digital transformation increasingly determine a country’s position, competitiveness and long-term development capacity. Vietnam, she said, has aligned itself with global trends, opening up the best opportunities for rapid advancement.

“When we talk about science and technology, we are not only referring to growth drivers or productivity gains, but more fundamentally to the quality of development,” she noted, adding that a sustainable economy cannot rely solely on resource extraction, scale expansion or low-cost advantages, but must be built on knowledge, technology, modern governance and social responsibility.

Ha described the ESG forum as an important platform for dialogue to address three core issues: reaffirming the decisive role of science and technology in sustainable development; proposing solutions to remove institutional bottlenecks and turn institutions into a genuine competitive advantage that creates space for innovation and breakthroughs; and clarifying the role of science and technology in ESG implementation at enterprises, alongside measures to accelerate innovation and digital transformation in the business sector.

Discussing Resolution 57 as a key pillar for promoting ESG in Vietnam, Dr. Tran Van Khai, Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment, said the country is facing new development requirements that demand breakthroughs in science, technology and innovation closely linked with sustainability. Resolution 57 provides a critical political foundation by identifying science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of ESG and sustainable development.

“ESG is no longer a choice but a ‘passport’ for enterprises to integrate, attract capital and enhance competitiveness. However, it only delivers value when implemented substantively, avoiding ‘greenwashing’,” he emphasised. Effective ESG implementation, he added, requires green transition to go hand in hand with digital transformation, with technology playing a pivotal role in improving productivity, data transparency and access to green finance.

From a corporate perspective, TPBank CEO Nguyen Hung noted that ESG is difficult to implement, measure and sustain if it is not embedded in daily operations. Drawing from TPBank’s experience, he said ESG can only be effective when integrated into operational processes and measured through data and digital technologies, including automation, artificial intelligence and data infrastructure to enhance transparency and risk control.

Meanwhile, Vo Dinh Trung, Deputy General Director of the Innovation and Sustainability Centre at Duy Tan Plastics Joint Stock Company under the SCG Group, said the biggest ESG challenge lies not in what enterprises should do, but in how to measure and optimise ESG across the entire supply chain. When processes are transparent and efficient, ESG becomes a natural part of operations and a source of competitive advantage, he noted.

The forum also featured discussions on ESG measurement in global value chains, lessons from small and medium-sized enterprises, and ways to turn science and technology from a cost burden into a source of value creation.

On the occasion, the Vietnam ESG Awards 2025 honoured 32 outstanding enterprises across ESG, science and technology, and comprehensive sustainability categories, while recognising organisations and individuals supporting the programme./.