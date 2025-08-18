Making news
Resilience lifts Vietnam from ashes of war: Indian general
It is the resilient spirit of the nation that has enabled Vietnam to rise from the ashes of war, and today, it holds an increasingly firm position on the international stage, Major General P.K. Chakravorty, former Indian Defence Attaché to Vietnam, has affirmed.
In an interview to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in New Delhi on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2925) and National Day (September 2, 1945-2025), Chakravorty said that the August Revolution was the starting point of the Vietnamese people's struggle for independence, and also the first step towards building a unified Vietnam.
According to the officer, the August Revolution instilled in the Vietnamese people many valuable qualities, such as unity, cooperation, adaptability, creativity, and a strong will to fight for national interests. Notably, the legacy of the revolution taught the Vietnamese that national interest and sovereignty are paramount.
After national reunification, Vietnam launched the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) programme, seeking a path within a socialist-oriented market economy. The country joined the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and became an active member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - an organisation with economic, cultural, and security dimensions.
It is undeniable that the lessons of the August Revolution have brought Vietnam tremendous achievements, he said, noting that across the country, the spirit of nationalism remains a core value, clearly reflected on the streets, in the workplace and family life, and within the armed forces.
Maj. Gen. Chakravorty, who used to live and work in Vietnam for many years, shared that he deeply understands the profound significance of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution for the Vietnamese people.
On this important occasion, he extended his warmest wishes to the Vietnamese people, expressing hope that the country will continue to develop sustainably, promote economic growth, prioritise security, and remain vigilant in the face of challenges.
The officer also emphasised the importance of maintaining a spirit of friendship, practicing skillful diplomacy, and consistently moving forward with a positive mindset./.